Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date: When Will Ganeshotsav Start & Why Is It Celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Visarjan Date, History, Significance, Rituals, Tithi, and More: Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious festival of Hindus. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha – one of the Hindu gods.

Lord Ganesha is revered as Vighnaharta – one who removes obstacles. He is also worshipped as the God of wisdom, intelligence, new beginnings, wealth, and fortune.

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great fanfare in India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.