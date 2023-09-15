Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Healthy Sweet Dish Recipes You Can Try Preparing at Home

Ganesh Chaturthi, popularly known as Vinayak Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and important festivals that is celebrated by Hindus. People bring Lord Ganesha to their homes and conduct prayers. They pray to the Lord for happiness, success, joy, and prosperity. Everyone should observe this festival with happiness and devotion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September. People meet their loved ones during the festival and spend quality time. They make numerous memories.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the time to eat delicious food items and exchange gifts. People wear new clothes and sit for the puja. Before bringing Lord Ganesha's idol to the house, people clean the rooms and decorate the puja space. They also think about what food items to prepare during the festival that are healthy and tasty.