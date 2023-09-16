Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Here are some DIY Ideas to make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols at home.
(Photo: iStock)
DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati/ Ganesha Idols: Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, an auspicious festival of Hindus is almost around the corner. The festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha – one of the Hindu gods. Lord Ganesha is believed to remove obstacles from the lives of devotees, and Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated for new beginnings.
This year, Ganeshotsav will start from 19 September, and end with Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday, 28 September. One of the main attractions of Ganesh Chaturthi is welcoming the Ganpati idol at home, and later immersing it in water known as Visarjan.
Do you know Ganesha idols are often painted with toxic colours and harmful metals like mercury and lead? Yes, you heard that right, the paints and other materials used in Ganpati Idols are not environment friendly, and can pollute the water bodies during Ganesh Visarjan.
However, we can still keep up the excitement by installing eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha. You can either purchase such idols from market or make them yourself.
We have curated some DIY ideas for you to make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols easily.
1. Shadu Mati Ganpati: You can use Shadu Mati, which is completely eco-friendly to make a cute Ganesha Idol at home by following some simple steps.
2. Turmeric Ganpati: With some simple ingredients like kumkum, maida, and sugar, you can make a cute Ganpati idol. All these ingredients are easily available at home, so you don't have to worry about going to market.
3. Colorful Clay Ganesha: Grab some eco-friendly colored clay from the market, and use it in making Ganesha Idol.
4. Fruit Ganesha: Yes, you head me right, you can make a cute Ganpati using fruits like banana, orange, and guava. This eco-friendly Ganesha can be used for decoration purposes, and kids will definitely love it.
5. Chocolate Biscuit Ganesha: You can make an adorable Ganpati idol by using any chocolate biscuit. Kids would love to make this Ganesha, and it is eco-friendly also.
Rice Flour Ganesha: By using simple ingredients like rice flour, corn flour, salt, and maida, you can make an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined