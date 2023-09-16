Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols

DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati/ Ganesha Idols: Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, an auspicious festival of Hindus is almost around the corner. The festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha – one of the Hindu gods. Lord Ganesha is believed to remove obstacles from the lives of devotees, and Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated for new beginnings.

This year, Ganeshotsav will start from 19 September, and end with Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday, 28 September. One of the main attractions of Ganesh Chaturthi is welcoming the Ganpati idol at home, and later immersing it in water known as Visarjan.