Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals, and Bhog Recipe Ideas

Preparations and pre-celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the grandest festivals of India, have already begun. After celebrating Rakshabandan and Janmashtami, we are now looking forward to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. The festival usually falls in either August or September.

This time Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on 31 August 2022. Ganeshotsav is celebrated for 10 days that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The last day is celebrated as the Ganesh Visarjan day.