Five Healthy and Delicious Mango Recipes You Have To Try This Summer

Mango, the king of fruits is believed to have originated in India. Amra-Phal, Rasala, and Sahakara are a few names by which mango finds a mention in early Vedic Literature. References about the mango are also found in Buddhist and Jain literature.

Indian summer is all about mangoes a fruit loved by everyone. In fact, the season is incomplete without this fruit. Many experiments, innovations and creative thinking must have happened to cook Mangoes in season and store it for future in the form of pickles, murabbas, papad, powder, and more.

Regional and traditional Indian cuisine is amazingly diverse depending on the climate, vegetation, and cultural taste preferences. Every family has special mango recipes handed down over generations.

Here are a few more recipes you can try.