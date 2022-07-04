Monsoon Munchies: 5 Uncommon and Delicious Pakora Recipes for the Rains

There is something extremely cosy and happy about relishing chai with pakoras while watching the pitter-patter of the rain drops. The heat of the summer has abated, and the climate is cooler. The dark threatening clouds look gorgeous.

The trees sway, thunder cracks, and somewhere the peacock calls. This is the best time to enjoy a cup of tea with deep-fried pakoras.

Call it anything - pakora, pakora, bhajiya, bhajji, bonda, or vada, it is basically one dish with many names prepared with an assortment of vegetables, edible flowers, dals, and flours. Every region in India boasts of a special pakora and every Indian city has a popular shop selling unique pakoras.