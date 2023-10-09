Ekadashi Shradh 2023: Start Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Muhurat & Other Details

Ekadashi Shradh or Ekadashi Shraddha or Gyaras Shraddha is an auspicious and sacred occasion for the believers of Hinduism. This day is dedicated to the ancestors, forefathers, and deceased family members. On the occasion of Ekadashi Shraddha, Hindus perform special rituals to honor their ancestors, and pray for their salvation.

Ekadashi Shraddha generally falls either in Shukla Paksha or Krishna Paksha. People are supposed to perform the rituals and puja within the Ekadashi Muhurat of Kutup and Rauhin. This year, Ekadashi Shradh will start from today on Monday, 9 October 2023. Let us read about the Ekadashi Shraddha start date, end date, shubh muhurat, tithi, rituals, timings, and other details below.