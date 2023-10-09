Ekadashi Shradh 2023: Start Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Muhurat & Other Details

Ekadashi Shradh 2023: Date, Timings, Muhurat, Tithi, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Ekadashi Shradh or Ekadashi Shraddha or Gyaras Shraddha is an auspicious and sacred occasion for the believers of Hinduism. This day is dedicated to the ancestors, forefathers, and deceased family members. On the occasion of Ekadashi Shraddha, Hindus perform special rituals to honor their ancestors, and pray for their salvation.
Ekadashi Shraddha generally falls either in Shukla Paksha or Krishna Paksha. People are supposed to perform the rituals and puja within the Ekadashi Muhurat of Kutup and Rauhin. This year, Ekadashi Shradh will start from today on Monday, 9 October 2023. Let us read about the Ekadashi Shraddha start date, end date, shubh muhurat, tithi, rituals, timings, and other details below.
Ekadashi Shraddha falls on Monday, 9 October 2023. According to Drik Panchang, following are the important details.
Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:36 pm (9 October 2023).
Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 3:08 pm (10 October 2023).
Kutup Muhurat: 11:45 am to 12:32 pm on 9 October.
Rohina Muhurat: 12:32 pm to 1:18 pm on 9 October.
Aparahna Kaal: 1:18 pm to 3:38 pm (2 Hours 20 mins).
Ekadashi Shradh has a great significance and importance among Hindus. It is believed that during this occasion, the deceased ancestors visit earth. The day of Ekadashi is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, people perform special prayers for their ancestors, and follow rituals like Pitru Tarpan and Pind Daan to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.
Some people believe that Ekadashi Shraddha is important for people who have done some bad deeds in their past lives, and want to get rid from the torment of Lord Yamraj. It is also believed that by following all the rituals of Ekadashi Shradh diligently, people will get a place in Baikunth Dham - the abode of Lord Vishnu.
Following are some of the important rituals of Ekadashi Shradh.
Waking up early in the morning.
Cleaning and purifying the body by taking a holy bath.
Starting the day by praying Sun (Surya) God.
Cleaning and purifying the entire house with the holy Gangajal.
Feeding animals like cows, ants, crows, and dogs.
Performing the ritual of Pind Daan.
Donating food items like milk and rice to poor and needy people.
