Pitru Paksha 2023 Start Date & Time: Significance and Rituals

Pitru Paksha 2023 starting and time
(Image: iStock)
Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh, is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar during which Hindus pay homage to their deceased ancestors. Pitru Paksha is a significant time in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that during the pitru paksha period, the ancestors are able to visit their living descendants.
Hindus believe that it is important to serve their ancestors during this time in order to receive their blessings and to help them achieve moksha, or liberation from the cycle of reincarnation. Pitru Paksha is deeply rooted in the belief that the actions and prayers of the living can influence the well-being of their forefathers in their afterlife.
Tithis are the lunar days in the Hindu calendar. They are calculated based on the position of the moon in the sky. There are 30 tithis in a lunar month, with each tithi lasting for about 12 hours.
Pitru paksha begins on the full moon day of the Bhadrapada month and ends on the new moon day of the Ashwin month. In 2023, Pitru Paksha begins on September 29 and ends on October 14.
There are several beliefs and rituals regarding Pitru Paksha and Tithis are considered to be very important during Pitru Paksha. It is believed that the souls of the deceased ancestors are present on earth during this time and the most important tithi during Pitru Paksha is the Pitru Amavasya, which is the new moon day that marks the end of Pitru Paksha.
On this day, people perform Pitru Tarpan which is a ritual in which water is offered to the ancestors.
There are also other important tithis during Pitru Paksha namely Chaturdashi, which is the 14th day of the lunar month. On this day people do fasting and prayer for the ancestors.
Another important tithi is Pradosh, which is the time of sunset on the 13th day of the lunar month and during this period prayers are offered to the ancestors.
Lastly, the most important tithi is the Bhadrapada Purnima, a day to perform important rituals, it is the full moon day that marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha and is also to celebrate the ancestors and to pray for their well-being.
Sarva Pitru Amavasya also known as Mahalaya Amavasya is the final day of Pitru Paksha. It is regarded as the most important day of the time period. On Pitru Paksha the waning phase of the lunar cycle begins. Various ceremonies are performed during this time to honor the deceased.
It is believed that those whose souls do not find peace in death wander the Earth looking for their loved ones and thus people engage in Pind Daan (giving sustenance to the soul) in order to guarantee that they achieve Moksha (salvation, breaking free from the cycle of life and death)
