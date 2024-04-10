Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Mehndi Design: Unique and Minimalist Designs To Try by Yourself

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Mehndi Design: Unique and Minimalist Designs To Try by Yourself

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Mehndi Designs: Here are a few unique styles you can try by yourself this Eid.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Mehndi Designs: Check out a few artistic mehndi designs for yourself.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Mehndi Designs: Check out a few artistic mehndi designs for yourself.
The holy month of Ramadan is ending and the Muslim community is gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 on Thursday, 11 April, in India. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is one of the biggest festivals of the Muslim community. All the families get together during this festival and have good times. It is the time to connect with friends and family and share gifts. The Muslim community eagerly wait to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones.

Eid-ul-Fitr is also the time for women to wear mehndi and flaunt their best clothes. They choose from different unique designs every year. During this festival, people come together and recite the Holy Quran. They also send good wishes to each other and pray for their well-being. Before the festival arrives, it is time to decide on the mehndi design.

Here are a few mehndi designs you can choose from this Eid-ul-Fitr. You can choose from a variety of designs including Arabic, Urdu, simple designs, and minimalist designs. Make sure to select an easy one that you can try by yourself.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Mehndi Designs: Arabic, Urdu, and Other Styles

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Easy mehndi designs

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Simple mehndi designs

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Mehndi art

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Mehndi designs to try at home

Eid Mubarak 2024 Mehndi designs

Eid Mubarak 2024  mehndi art

