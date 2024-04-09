Eid Mubarak 2024: 50+ Happy Eid Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images and Posters

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid is an auspicious festival of Muslims. It is observed with great enthusiasm by all the believers of Islam. Eid-ul-Fitr falls immediately after the end of Ramadan, after the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted. All the Muslim festivals are based upon the lunar calendar, therefore the sighting of moon is important to know the dates of Muslim festivals. This year, India may celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on 11 April 2024 while other countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more will observe it on 10 April 2024.
Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of peace and celebration, and it is a time to come together as a community. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is a time of spiritual reflection and celebration. We have curated a list of Eid Mubarak 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, images, and posters for you to wish your loved ones on this pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid Mubarak: 50+ Happy Eid Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images To Wish on Eid-al-Fitr
On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I wish you nothing but lots of love and happiness. Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak 2024.
Eid is a happy occasion, and we should always celebrate it with our family and friends. Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!
This Eid is extremely special for me because I will celebrate it with the love of my life. Happy Eid Dear!
Eid-al-Fitr is one of the best times of the year because Allah rewards you abundantly after you keep fast for a month. Happy Eid 2024.
May your fasts be accepted and your prayers be answered on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!
Eid is a time of spiritual reflection, unity, love and peace. Greetings on Eid-al-Fitr.
Let us enjoy the delicious food and sweets on this happy occasion of Eid. Wish you a very happy Eid-ul-Fitr.
I may be faraway from you on this Eid but my heart is always with you. Happy Eid Mom and Dad!!
I miss the Eid of my childhood days when we would celebrate this festival with lots of happiness and prosperity. Happy Eid Everyone!
On this Eid, I wish you luck, happiness, and plenty of success. Rise and shine dear friend. Eid Mubarak!
Eid is the best time of the year. It is a time when all friend and family enjoy happiness and love together. Eid Mubarak!
On this Eid-al-Fitr, may all your wishes be fulfilled and all your dream come true. Have a blessed Eid, Greetings of Eid-ul-Fitr!
Eid is a great lesson for the world because it teaches us unity, compassion, and spirituality. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Eid is one of the best examples of how hard work pays off because after a month of long fasts, believers are rewarded by Allah. Happy Eid 2024, enjoy the day!
On this Eid-al-Fitr, let us help the poor and needy people so that they will also enjoy the festival. Eid Mubarak!
Pay your Eid-ul-Fitr zakat before Eid prayers to make the best of this holy festival. Greetings of Eid 2024.
On this pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr let us pray for all our brothers and sisters who are suffering and going through pain. May Allah (SWT) remove their sufferings. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Let us come together on this holy festival of Eid to show unity and compassion towards humanity. Eid-al-Fitr Mubarak.
Eid is the best festival of the year because we got to spend it with our loved ones. Happy Eid 2024.
On this Eid let us remember that there are people out there who need our love, support, and prayers. Greetings of the Day!
I wish you good health, luck, and plenty of success on this pious festival of happiness. Eid Mubarak.
I may be faraway from you this Eid but I am always closer to your heart. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2024.
Love is what connects our hearts together and respect is what polishes the relationship. Let us celebrate an Eid full of love and enjoyment. Eid Mubarak.
I hope you have peace, wealth, and success on this Eid. Have a great Eid al-Fitr that is joyous and happy.
Eid Mubarak to you my dear friend. May God bless you with lots of happiness and never ending prosperity.
I hope you have a happy Eid that is full of blessings, love, and joy. May you and your loved ones become closer as a result of this happy occasion. Eid Mubarak.
May kindness, patience, and love be yours on this holy festival of Eid . Happy Eid everyone. Happy Eid 2024.
When you are in trouble just remember Allah, and when you start losing faith just remember Allah is there for you. I wish that on this Eid may Allah be happy with you and bestow you with all happiness & prosperity, Eid Mubarak.
Eid is the day to say thanks to the almighty Allah for all the great things in our lives. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2024.
Eid is a time to contemplate, make amends, and forgive. May Allah bestow you with divine knowledge and plenty of mercy. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
I hope this Eid brings you all the brightest colours and plenty of happiness. I'd like to wish you and your loved ones a very Eid Mubarak!
May god give you the strength to stand against all evils. Eid Mubarak!
May all your desires be fulfilled and hope you live a happy and prosperous life. Eid Mubarak!
Wishing you and your family a life full of health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!
May Allah give you million reasons to stay happy and may you always stay healthy and joyful. Eid Mubarak.
May Allah bless you with a happy, peaceful and successful life. Eid Mubarak!
May this Eid brings immense happiness and love to you and your beautiful family. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!
Wish you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid. I pray that you stay healthy and full of life.
Eid al-Fitr is the festival of togetherness. May Allah bless you and your family with love and peace.
May you find a million reasons to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!
On this auspicious day of Eid, accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden our soul. Wishing that you grow wiser and more charming every day!
I pray to Allah for answering all your prayer and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr
On this Eid may your be rewarded by Allah immensely and may the almighty shower his choicest blessings upon you. Eid Mubarak 2024.
Eid is the holy festival for all Muslims around the globe. Let us enjoy this occasion with love, peace, and unity. Happy Eid-al-Fitr 2024!
