Eid ul Fitr 2024: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Images, Posters, & Status

Eid ul Fitr, popularly known as Eid al-Fitr, is scheduled to be celebrated soon in India. According to the latest official details, Eid ul Fitr 2024 will be grandly observed on Thursday, 11 April, in India. Muslims across the world celebrate this day with special prayers and delicious meals. They invite friends and family at home to enjoy a good time. After a month-long fasting, Eid comes as a reward. The preparations for the festival begin days before the main date.

As Eid ul Fitr is knocking on our doors, it is the best time to call your friends and family and spread positive vibes. Exchange gifts and shower your love on them. You should also help the poor during this time and share your happiness with them. Eid ul Fitr is the time to take care of others.