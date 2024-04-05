Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Date: History and Significance of Holy Festival of Eid-al-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Date, History, Significance.
Eid-al-Fitr, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr or Meethi Eid is a religious festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a time for Muslims to come together and celebrate with friends and family. According to Islamic Calendar, Eid-al-Fitr always falls on the first day of Shawwal month. However, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided after the moon sighting. This year, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on 9 April 2024 in different countries but India will likely celebrate it in 10 or 11 April 2024.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in different countries around the world, but all share a common celebration of Allah’s reward to believers who have endured rigorous fasting during the month of Ramadan. It is a time of joy and celebration.
Each country has its own unique way to mark the festival of Eid. In some countries, families gather to attend lavish parties with traditional foods and celebrations. In others, people take to the streets to participate in colorful processions and parades. It is also a time for Muslims to express their gratitude for Allah’s gift and guidance during the holy month of Ramadan.
One of the important aspects of Eid-al-Fitr is Eid Prayer. It is a time of religious piety and celebration. Eid prayer is performed after the end of the long month of Ramadan. One of the most important purposes of Eid prayer is to increase the number of Muslims to attend congregations during this time. In addition to prayer, the Eid sermon (after Eid Prayer) is also made an integral part of this gathering. Many religious scholars have different opinions on Eid prayers. However, the majority of them believe that it is obligatory. The Eid prayer is a time of great spiritual significance and it is important for Muslims to attend it.
The exact date of Eid-al-Fitr in India is not confirmed yet because it will be announced after the moon sighting. However, it is likely that this year, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on 10 or 11 April 2024 in the country.
Eid al-Fitr is a sacred festival that marks the end of the Ramadan. It is celebrated as a time of celebration, reflection, and charity. The tradition of Eid al-Fitr dates back to 624 A.D, when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received the first vision of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan. According to many religious scholars, the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) initiated the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Since then, the celebration of Eid al-Fitr evolved into a joyous occasion that includes communal prayers, feasting, charity, and sharing blessings with family, friends, and others. It is a time of great spiritual significance and it is marked by millions of people around the world.
Eid al-Fitr is a time for Muslims to come together and celebrate. This holy festival brings with it a time of joy, celebration, and gratitude. Eid al-Fitr is a time to showcase the values of peace, love, and understanding, and to promote unity and inclusion. The tradition of Zakat al-Fitr is one way that Eid al-Fitr is celebrated. It is a form of almsgiving which ensures that everyone can participate in the festivities.
On the day of Eid-al-Fitr, families gather to exchange gifts, share meals, and engage in acts of kindness. These acts of kindness help to foster a sense of community and belonging during the festival.
Eid al-Fitr is a time for spiritual renewal and a time of gratitude for blessings. It is a time to reflect on the spiritual journey that has been undertaken during Ramadan and the importance of perseverance, self-discipline, and devotion.
The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is referred to as Sunnah. According to the last messenger of Allah, following are some of the important things that all Muslims should follow before going for Eid Prayer.
Taking a bath or performing ablution.
Cleaning your teeth with a brush or Miswaak.
Dressing up with new and clean clothes.
Applying ittar or perfume.
Eating odd number of dates before leaving for mosque.
Paying Zakat Al-Fitr
Reciting Takbeer
Listening carefully to sermon.
Taking different paths while going to and returning from Eid Prayer.
Following Takbeer should be recited by all Muslims while going to and returning from Eid Prayer.
[Allaahu akbar, Allaahu akbar, Allahu akbar laa ilaaha ill-Allaah, wa Allaahu akbar, Allaah akbar, wa Lillaah il-hamd]
Meaning: Allah is Most Great, Allah is most Great, Allah is most Great there is no god but Allah, Allah is Most Great, Allah is most great, and to Allah be praise.
Zakat Al-Fitr is the amount of money that a Muslim is required to before Eid-al-Fitr Prayer. It is a religious rite that is compulsory for Muslims of all ages, including children and babies. The amount of Sadaqat Al-Fitr is determined by the amount of need for it, and it is generally distributed among poor and needy people.
The minimum Zakat Al-Fitr that a Muslim can pay is one Sa' of grain/barley/date. This is an ancient measure of volume, and the most common understanding is that one Sa' is equivalent to approximately 2.25-2.5 Kgs. However, Muslim scholars worldwide announce the amount of Zakat Al-Fitr that a person must pay during Ramadan. It is customary to give Sadaqat-ul-Fitr first to needy relatives, then to needy neighbors, and then to other needy people.
