Earth Hour 2024: Global ‘Lights Off’ on 23 March; How To Celebrate and Purpose

Earth Hour is a global event that is observed every year on the last Saturday of March. It is celebrated to raise awareness about climate change and promote energy conservation. According to the latest official details, Earth Hour 2024 is set to be observed on Saturday, 23 March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST. Everyone should celebrate the event if they want to talk about climate change and spread awareness about energy conservation. One should also know the details about this day.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) initiated and organised the Earth Hour event. It encourages people around the world "to turn off lights and electrical appliances for an hour." For its 18th edition, people from 190 countries and territories are likely to participate by switching off non-essential lights. You can also participate in the event.