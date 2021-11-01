Happy Diwali 2021 in Advance: Wishes Images, Greetings and Messages of Deepawali

Here are some wishes, images and quotes to wish your loved ones a happy Diwali in advance.
(Photo: iStock)
Diwali Wishes: The festival of lights, Diwali is almost here. Every year, Diwali, also known as Deepawali, comes with a lot of excitement, joy, new clothes, and sweets.
Diwali is the most important festival for Hindus. It is a five day long festival period which begins from Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj.
One of the most significant parts of Diwali is Laxmi Puja/ worship of Goddess Laxmi (the Goddess of wealth). It is observed on the new moon day, also known as Amavasya.
People celebrate this day with their friends, family and relatives. They also light diyas and fire crackers, wear new clothes and savour delicious cuisines.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved one to wish them a very happy Diwali in advance.
I hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very happy Diwali to you and your family!
Diwali, the festival of light, brings joy and prosperity in our lives. Wish you a very happy Diwali!
I hope this Diwali brings light in your life. Happy Diwali!
With light of beautiful diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you and your Family very happy and prosperous Diwali!
Happy Diwali images with wishes
Happy Diwali images with wishes
Happy Diwali images
