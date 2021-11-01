Happy Diwali 2021 in Advance: Wishes Images, Greetings and Messages of Deepawali

One of the most significant parts of Diwali is Laxmi Puja/ worship of Goddess Laxmi (the Goddess of wealth). It is observed on the new moon day, also known as Amavasya.

People celebrate this day with their friends, family and relatives. They also light diyas and fire crackers, wear new clothes and savour delicious cuisines.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved one to wish them a very happy Diwali in advance.