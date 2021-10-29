Dhanteras 2021: 10 Gifting Ideas For Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras 2021: 10 best gifting ideas
Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi shall be celebrated on 2 November 2021 this year. The day marks the official beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights and is observed on the thirteenth day of the Kartika Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.
On the day of Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth), Lord Kubera (the God of treasure), and Yamaraj (the king of Yamlok and the God of death).
It is a day that is considered extremely auspicious to start new beginnings or invest in new businesses. People generally buy gold and silver jewellery or buy new utensils as a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.
So continue reading to find top ten gifting suggestions that you can pick up this dhanteras and welcome the festival of lights.
Silver is a symbol of prosperity and a great gifting idea for people belonging to the zodiac sign of Virgo. This Dhanteras, you can gift your loved ones jewellery, utensils or even home decor items based in silver and I am sure they will love you for it.
For Dhanteras 2021, you can gift your loved ones an assortment of spices that hold cultural value. For example, Coriander seeds also known as 'Dhaniya' is not only extremely affordable but is also considered extremely auspicious when used for the puja of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Moreover, once the puja is finished, you can always reuse the leftover seeds and plant them in your house to grow microgreens at your very home.
Utensils are the top favorite gifting item for all Indians when it comes to Dhanteras. You can opt to buy utensils in any medium ranging from silver, copper and brass according to your budget. Then simply fill the metal utensils with either dry fruits or fresh flowers and send it out to your loved ones. This is the best gift you can give as utensils are something that not only hold a cultural value on Dhanteras but also an item that wil never get unused by your special ones.
With the upcoming festive season, all online websites like Amazon and Flipkart have huge discounts going. Hence, you can always opt to buy that electronic item that your relative has been eyeing and make their day with your thoughtful gift.
Plants symbolize life and growth. Hence, what better gift to give to your loved ones this festive season than a beautiful tray of plants. You can opt for a well trimmed bonsai or choose any plant of your choice and gift it to your special ones on Dhanteras 2021.
If you cant choose one thing, you can always opt for a combination of different gifts. Items such as dry fruits, mithai, diyas and candles are loved by all and you can never go wrong with this gift idea.
There are a whole range of exotic lamps available in the Indian market today. If you do not have time to go and physically and source them, you can always make use of the amazing festive deals prevailing at all online stores. An LED lamp or a Cane lamp will be a wonderful gift to your loved ones this festival of lights.
A Gomti chakra is considered extremely sacred in Hindu mythology. They are a particular form of rare snails found in the Gomti River, Dwarka. It is believed that the Gomti chakra brings health, wealth and prosperity. So this is a perfect gift to give to your loves ones on Dhanteras 2021.
If you know your relative's or friend's personal style, clothes would indeed be a good gift to purchase for your loved ones on Dhanteras 2021.
The Dhanteras puja is a mandatory event at most households in India. Hence, a beautiful Puja Thali decorated with diyas is the pefect gift to give to your loved ones on Dhanteras 2021.
