Diwali 2023 Date: When is Deepawali? Puja Muhurat, Tithi, and Rituals to Follow

Here are a few ways you can make Diwali 2023 special for all your loved ones:

Spend Time with Family

One of the most important things you should not miss on Diwali is to spend time with your loved ones. Make sure to spend as much time as you can with your parents and relatives. Keep all your work and stress aside to make memories because this time will not come back.

Eat Sweets

Diwali is incomplete without kaju katli and barfi. Eat sweets and share them with your friends and family. You can also try making different types of sweets at home during the festival.

Exchange Gifts

The best way to make Diwali special is to give gifts to your friends and family. Make sure to select gifts that are not only precious but also useful. This will help to express your love for your family.