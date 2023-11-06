Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party for his industry friends at his Mumbai residence on 5 November.
Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood, including actors Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, among others, joined the celebration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Gauri Khan Shahid Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD