Diwali 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Diwali is an auspicious festival for Hindus in India. This festival marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. Diwali also marks the death and destruction of various demons like Narkasur by Lord Krishna.

Rama had also returned on this day to Ayodhya after killing Ravan, and Lord Vamana defeated Bali the same day. People make preparation days before the actual day of celebration. People clean their houses, decorate their houses and offices, and light diyas all around.

Laxmi Puja is also one important aspect of Diwali or Deepavali. People worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on this day and pray for peace, wealth, and growth in life. Diwali starts on the day of Dhanteras and ends on Bhai Dooj. As per Drik Panchang, Diwali begins one day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi. Let's know about the Puja vidhi, Muhurat, and the significance of Diwali 2022.