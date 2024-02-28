Digital Learning Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Events, How To Celebrate

Digital Learning Day 2024: Digital Learning Day is celebrated on the last Thursday of every February. This year, the day is set to be observed on 29 February 2024. The day is dedicated to recognizing the benefits of digital learning and its role in improving student engagement and motivation.

With the rapid advancements in technology, digital learning has become more popular in recent years. Many schools have adopted remote and hybrid learning models, making technology an integral part of students' learning experience. However, not all students have access to reliable internet connections or devices, which has led to a renewed focus on ensuring universal access to digital resources and technologies.