World NGO Day 2024: Theme, History & Significance

World NGO Day 2024 will be observed on 27 February every year. The day is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the crucial role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in making a positive impact on society.

NGOs are typically independent, non-profit organizations that operate at a local, national, or international level to address various social, environmental, and humanitarian issues. They play a vital role in society by promoting cooperation, advocacy, and public awareness. World NGO Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the important work of NGOs and to encourage individuals and communities to support their efforts. Let's know more about the history and significance of World NGO Day 2024.