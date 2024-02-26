World NGO Day 2024: Theme, History & Significance

World NGO Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
World NGO Day 2024 will be observed on 27 February every year. The day is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the crucial role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in making a positive impact on society.
NGOs are typically independent, non-profit organizations that operate at a local, national, or international level to address various social, environmental, and humanitarian issues. They play a vital role in society by promoting cooperation, advocacy, and public awareness. World NGO Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the important work of NGOs and to encourage individuals and communities to support their efforts. Let's know more about the history and significance of World NGO Day 2024.
The theme for World NGO Day 2024 is 'Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of NGOs in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).'
World NGO Day is an important day to celebrate the work of NGOs and to encourage their continued support. It is a day to recognize the contributions that NGOs make to society and to promote their work as a means of improving the lives of people all over the world. World NGO Day has several objectives, including:
Increasing public awareness of NGOs worldwide
Honoring those who work in the NGO sector
Motivating others to support NGOs
Providing an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of NGOs
Encouraging collaboration and advocacy among NGOs
Raising awareness of humanitarian causes
Promoting volunteerism and fundraising
World NGO Day was first observed in 2014. The day was founded by social entrepreneur Marcis Liors Skadmanis. It was originally observed by 12 nations that make up the Baltic Sea NGO Forum. In 2014, the European Union, the UN, and other international organizations gave it official recognition on a global scale.
The day also offers a chance for NGOs to showcase their achievements, collaborate with each other, and advocate for their causes. It is a significant day to recognize the contributions of NGOs to society and to promote their work as a means of improving the lives of people all over the world.
