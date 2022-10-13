Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Puja Time, Muhurat, Significance, and Rituals Here

Govardhan Puja, popularly known as Annakut Puja is grandly celebrated during Pratipada Tithi in Kartik month. Devotees worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat on this auspicious day. This day is celebrated by many people because Shri Krishna defeated Lord Indra. People use cow dung to make Govardhan Parvat and the settlement beneath it on Govardhan Puja. It is important to note that Govardhan Puja 2022 is knocking at our doors. The day is not far away and the preparations have begun.

According to the latest details, Govardhan Puja 2022 is ready to be observed on 26 October by devotees in India. On this day, devotees offer annakoot to Shri Krishna. Devotees also conduct Annakut Puja, which involves offering Chappan Bhog (56 food items) to Lord Krishna. The day will be celebrated grandly in the country on the scheduled date.