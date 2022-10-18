Google’s Diwali Surprise: How To Use the Feature, Light Up Your Computer Screen
Diwali 2022: Google has announced a Diwali Surprise for its users in India during the festival that they must try.
As we are getting closer to the festival of Diwali, Google announced on Twitter to share the gift with everyone. The popular tech giant wants its users in India to type the word "Diwali" in a text box on its search page to view the surprise. The festival of lights, Diwali 2022, is almost here. The five-day-long festival is one of the most auspicious and celebrated occasions in India. People wait for a year to celebrate the festival grandly.
They prepare for Diwali in advance by cleaning and decorating their homes. People wear new clothes, conduct pujas, and spend time with their loved ones at this festival. Google has also decided to surprise its users in India on Diwali 2022. The tech giant is hit with the festive spirit along with the people in the country.
One can check the official Twitter post by Google to know about the surprise. This surprise by Google is being loved by the people because it matches the festive vibe of Diwali.
After searching for Diwali, the result page on Google shows an earthen lamp, also known as the diya. On clicking the diya, several other earthen lamps appear on the page.
You can light the lamps with the diya and the page looks beautiful. We will tell you the step-by-step process of doing this so that you can get a better idea and try it for yourself.
Google’s Diwali Surprise: How To Use
Here are the steps that one should follow to light up their device screen via Google's Diwali surprise feature:
Step 1: Open the search engine browser on your device.
Step 2: Search for "Diwali" in the text box and click on enter.
Step 3: You can also type Diwali 2022 in the text box to view the surprise.
Step 4: The result page will open on your screen along with a diya at the top of the page.
Step 5: Click on the diya that is there on the search page.
Step 6: Several diyas will appear on your screen.
Step 7: Your cursor will appear as a diya and you can light the others with it.
Step 8: Click on the X symbol if you want to close it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Google Diwali Google Diwali Surprise
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.