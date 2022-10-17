Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance, and Rituals; Details Here

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. Dhanteras 2022 is all set to be celebrated in India on 23 October. On this day, people buy gold and new clothes and clean their homes. The five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras will conclude with Bhai Dooj. People in India are extremely excited to welcome the festive season and celebrate it grandly. They forget all their worries and stress during these five days.

Dhanteras is observed during the 13th Lunar Day of Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. As we are gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras 2022, it is important for us to know the significance of this festival. We have all the details regarding the date, puja time, history, and significance of Dhanteras that you must know.