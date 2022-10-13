Karwa Chauth 2022: Know the Moonrise Timing in Different Cities of India

Karwa Chauth 2022: Know the moonrise timing across different cities of India.
Karwa Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually by married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. During the festival, Hindu married women keep Karwa Chauth fast from sunrise till moonrise and offer special prayers Goddess Parvati. Women can break the fast (vrat) only after the moonrise after looking at their husbands' face and offering special prayers to the moon. Let's find out the Karwa Chauth moonrise timings of different Indian cities below.
The Karva Chauth Vrat (fast) is a nirjala (without water & food) kept by married women on the occasion of Karwa chauth. Women can break the fast (vrat) only after the moonrise after looking at their husbands' face and offering special prayers to the moon.
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will start on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The tithi begins at 1:59 am. The festival will end on Friday, 14 October 2022. The tithi ends at 3:08 am.
On the occasion of Karwa Chauth Hindu women observe Vrat (fast) whole day from sunrise till moonrise. The Vrat or fast can be broken only after the moonrise, therefore moonrise timing is important. Different cities of India have different moonrise timings. Let's find the moonrise timings of various cities of India below.
New Delhi: 8:24 pm.
Noida: 8:09 pm.
Gurgaon: 8:11 pm.
Mumbai (Maharashtra): 8:48 pm.
Jammu: 8:09 pm.
Srinagar: 8:06 pm.
Chandigarh: 8:06 pm.
Dehradun (Uttarakhand): 8:02 pm.
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): 8:04 pm.
Lucknow (UP): 7:58 pm.
Jaipur (Rajasthan): 8:19 pm.
Bhopal (MP): 8:21 pm.
Ranchi (Jharkhand): 7:48 pm.
Patna (Bihar): 7:44 pm.
Panaji (Goa): 8:51 pm.
Bhubaneswar (Odisha): 7:52 pm.
Kolkata (West Bengal): 7:37 pm.
Madurai: 8:43 pm.
Pune: 8:45 pm.
Vellore: 8:34 pm.
Raipur (Chattisgarh): 8:07 pm.
Puducherry: 8:33 pm.
Chennai (Tamil Nadu): 8:29 pm.
Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh): 8:28 pm.
Bangalore (Karnataka): 8:40 pm.
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): 8:51 pm.
Gangtok (Sikkim): 7:26 pm.
Shillong (Meghalaya): 7:16 pm.
Imphal (Manipur): 7:09 pm.
Agartala (Tripura): 7:22 pm.
Dispur (Assam): 7:15 pm.
Kohima (Nagaland): 7:07 pm.
Aizawl (Mizoram): 7:16 pm.
Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): 7:06 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)