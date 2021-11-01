Dhanteras 2021: Auspicious Time to Buy Gold and Silver on Dhanatrayodashi

On this day, people also buy different metal products ranging from Gold and Silver jewelry to pots, pans, spoons and other utensils. While most of the people don't mind buying precious Gold and Silver products throughout the day, there are some people who believe in buying these products during the most auspicious time (Shubh Muhurat) on Dhanteras.

If you are one of them, then here are the details about the most auspicious time to buy Gold and Silver on Dhanteras.