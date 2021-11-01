Dhanteras 2021: Auspicious Time to Buy Gold and Silver on Dhanatrayodashi

Here's the most auspicious time to buy Gold and Silver on Dhanteras 2021. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
Dhanteras is a Hindu festival which marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. It is celebrated two days before Diwali and is considered a very special festival by Hindus.
This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on 2 November 2021.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is of special importance for traders and business people. People celebrate this day by worshipping Lord Kubera (God of wealth).
On this day, people also buy different metal products ranging from Gold and Silver jewelry to pots, pans, spoons and other utensils. While most of the people don't mind buying precious Gold and Silver products throughout the day, there are some people who believe in buying these products during the most auspicious time (Shubh Muhurat) on Dhanteras.
If you are one of them, then here are the details about the most auspicious time to buy Gold and Silver on Dhanteras.
On Dhanteras 2021, the most auspicious time to buy Gold and Silver is between 07:10 pm and 08:44 pm on 2 November 2021.
Pradosh Kaal - 05:48 pm to 08:21 pm
Vrishabha Kaal - 06:32 pm to 08:30 pm