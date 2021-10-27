Dhanteras 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings

Dhanteras marks the official beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Kartika Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Dhanteras 2021 shall be celebrated on 2 November 2021.

It is also widely known as Dhantrayodashi and is a day where devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth), Lord Kubera (the God of treasure), and Yamaraj (the king of Yamlok and the God of death).