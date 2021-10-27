Dhanteras 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings
Dhanteras 2021 shall be celebrated on 2 November 2021
Dhanteras marks the official beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Kartika Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Dhanteras 2021 shall be celebrated on 2 November 2021.
It is also widely known as Dhantrayodashi and is a day where devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth), Lord Kubera (the God of treasure), and Yamaraj (the king of Yamlok and the God of death).
Dhanteras is a day that is considered extremely auspicious to start new beginnings or invest in new businesses. People generally buy gold and silver jewellery or buy new utensils as a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.
It is believed that purchasing any new item brings good luck. Hence, you will often see markets bustling with customers on the day of Dhanteras and lighting diyas all night to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.
Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat
Puja muhurat: 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM.
Pradosh Kaal: 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 06:50 PM to 08:50 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 11:31 AM on 2 November 2021
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 09:02 AM on 3 November 2021
Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat in Major cities
06:47 PM to 08:32 PM — Pune
06:17 PM to 08:11 PM — New Delhi
06:29 PM to 08:10 PM — Chennai
06:25 PM to 08:18 PM — Jaipur
06:30 PM to 08:14 PM — Hyderabad
06:18 PM to 08:12 PM — Gurgaon
06:14 PM to 08:09 PM — Chandigarh
05:42 PM to 07:31 PM — Kolkata
06:50 PM to 08:36 PM — Mumbai
06:40 PM to 08:21 PM — Bengaluru
06:45 PM to 08:34 PM — Ahmedabad
06:16 PM to 08:10 PM — Noida
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.