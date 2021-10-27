ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanteras 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings

Dhanteras 2021 shall be celebrated on 2 November 2021

Dhanteras marks the official beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Kartika Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Dhanteras 2021 shall be celebrated on 2 November 2021.

It is also widely known as Dhantrayodashi and is a day where devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth), Lord Kubera (the God of treasure), and Yamaraj (the king of Yamlok and the God of death).

Dhanteras is a day that is considered extremely auspicious to start new beginnings or invest in new businesses. People generally buy gold and silver jewellery or buy new utensils as a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

It is believed that purchasing any new item brings good luck. Hence, you will often see markets bustling with customers on the day of Dhanteras and lighting diyas all night to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat

Puja muhurat: 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM.

Pradosh Kaal: 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:50 PM to 08:50 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 11:31 AM on 2 November 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 09:02 AM on 3 November 2021

Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat in Major cities

06:47 PM to 08:32 PM — Pune

06:17 PM to 08:11 PM — New Delhi

06:29 PM to 08:10 PM — Chennai

06:25 PM to 08:18 PM — Jaipur

06:30 PM to 08:14 PM — Hyderabad

06:18 PM to 08:12 PM — Gurgaon

06:14 PM to 08:09 PM — Chandigarh

05:42 PM to 07:31 PM — Kolkata

06:50 PM to 08:36 PM — Mumbai

06:40 PM to 08:21 PM — Bengaluru

06:45 PM to 08:34 PM — Ahmedabad

06:16 PM to 08:10 PM — Noida

