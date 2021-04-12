Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

This year, Chaitra Navratri starts from Tuesday, 13 April. The holy festival of Navratri is celebrated for nine days and will conclude on 22 April. The first day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as the new year by the people of the Hindu community. People pray to nine different forms of Goddess Durga on these nine days.

Navratri is celebrated as different festival in different states – Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, and Ugadi festival in Andhra Pradesh. On the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri, people greet their loved ones with wishes of a very Happy Navratri.

If you also want to wish Chaitra Navratri to your loved ones, then you can use these messages, images, and quotes mentioned below. Apart from this, you can also share these messages on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.