Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Rangoli Designs, Rangoli Ideas, Images

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Rangoli ideas. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
Chaitra Navratri 2022 is knocking at our doors. It is all set to begin on Saturday, 2 April and end on 11 April.
People conduct different puja ceremonies in their homes during these nine days. They also keep fasts and stay away from non-vegetarian food as it is a part of the ritual.
Chaitra Navratri is a time when people worship different forms of Ma Durga and seek her blessings.
Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days and each day is dedicated to worship a form of Ma Durga.
Each day also has a specific colour that the people need to follow. They have to conduct the prayers as per the puja timings.
People visit their friends and family during the festival of Chaitra Navratri. They also distribute sweets among friends, families and neighbours.
They prepare the entire house so that the festival can be celebrated with great grandeur.
Here are a few Chaitra Navratri 2022 latest rangoli designs that you can try at home:
Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin soon.
Rangoli design ideas.
Simple rangoli for Chaitra Navratri 2022.