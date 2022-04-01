Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Kalash Sthapana Time, Rituals

Chaitra Navratri 2022 will start on 2 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Chaitra Navratri 2022 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 2 April 2022. It will go on for nine days till 11 April 2022.
According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra every year and it has acquired its name from the name of the month.
Chaitra Navratri is a festival that is celebrated for nine days and each day is dedicated to worshipping one form of Ma Durga. All the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this festival.
They also do not eat garlic and onion on Chaitra Navratri as part of the ritual.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from 2 April 2022 to 11 April 2022. The Ashtami puja will be conducted on 9 April 2022.
Ashtami is considered the most important and auspicious day during Chaitra Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin with the Pratipada tithi every year. This year the tithi will begin at 11:53 am on 1 April 2022.
People who keep fasts and conduct Navratri pujas can do the Kalash sthapana or the ghatasthapana during the mentioned timings.
It is to be noted that the first day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Shailputri which is a form of Maa Durga.
All the other days are dedicated to worshipping the different forms of Maa Durga.
