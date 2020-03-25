Chaitra Navratri 2020 Rituals and Significance of All Nine Days

Chaitra Navratri is considered the first month of the year in the Hindu calendar. This year the first day of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated on 25 March. This festival is celebrated for a duration of nine days, hence, it will last till 2 April 2020.

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to different forms of Goddess Durga. It starts with worshipping Maa Shailaputri on the first day, followed by eight different forms of Maa Durga which are Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidhatri.