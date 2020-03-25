Chaitra Navratri 2020 Rituals and Significance of All Nine Days
Chaitra Navratri is considered the first month of the year in the Hindu calendar. This year the first day of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated on 25 March. This festival is celebrated for a duration of nine days, hence, it will last till 2 April 2020.
Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to different forms of Goddess Durga. It starts with worshipping Maa Shailaputri on the first day, followed by eight different forms of Maa Durga which are Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidhatri.
Chaitra Navratri 2020 Celebration and Rituals
Some people light up a lamp of desi ghee as a symbol to reduce the negative energy in their environment, while others sow the first crop of the spring season, barley, in their houses.
Food items including jaggery, coconut, bananas, kheer are also offered as ‘bhog’ to the nine forms of 'Shakti’ during the nine days of Navratri.
People also wear nine different colours during the nine days of Navratri.
- Day 1: Green
- Day 2: Blue
- Day 3: Red
- Day 4: Orange
- Day 5: Yellow
- Day 6: Blue
- Day 7: Purple
- Day 8: Pink
- Day 9: Golden
Chaitra Navratri 2020 Significance
- Maa Shailaputri (Day 1)
Maa Shailaputri, a form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that Shailaputri, the daughter of mountains, controls the moon. Therefore, by wishing Maa Shailaputri, it is believed that it keeps the person away from all the bad effects of the moon.
- Maa Brahmacharini (Day 2)
Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that Maa Brahmacharini did Tapasya for about 5,000 years. She also carries a rosary in one hand a water utensil in the other. People worship Maa Brahmacharini as she signifies love, wisdom and knowledge.
- Maa Chandraghanta (Day 3)
Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Chaitra Navratri. Maa Chandraghanta is known for the destruction of wicked, evil powers, negative energies, and all the sins. Hence, people worship her on the third day of Navratri to get rid of all the negativity. People offer milk and kheer to the Goddess while worshipping.
- Maa Kushmanda (Day 4)
Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. Maa Kushmanda signifies warmth and energy. People worship Maa Kushmanda to improve their health and also to be granted with wealth and power.
- Maa Skandamata (Day 5)
Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri as she is the fifth form of Goddess Durga. Goddess Skandamata's name signifies as a 'War God'. It is also observed that people worship Maa Skandamata to achieve power, prosperity and salvation.
- Maa Katyayani (Day 6)
Maa Katyayani is the sixth for of Goddess Durga and is also considered as the Warrior Goddess. It is believed that Sita and Rukmani used to worship her for getting a good husband. Therefore, it is observed that people worship Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri to improve marital life and to keep away from all the troubles.
- Maa Kaalratri (Day 7)
Maa Kaalratri is the seventh and the most fierce form of Goddess Durga. This form of Maa Durga is considered as the destroyer of all the evil spirits. Therefore, people worship her to be protected from all the evil spirits and negativity.
- Maa Mahagauri (Day 8)
Maa Mahagauri is the eighth form of Goddess Durga and it is belived that she fulfills all the wants and desires of her devotees.
- Maa Siddhidhatri (Day 9)
Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Her name signifies that she offers supernatural power or meditative abilities to her devotees. If we breakdown the meaning of her name, 'Siddhi' represents supernatural power or meditative ability and 'dhatri' means giver or offerer.
