Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals and Fasting Rules

Chaitra Navratri 2022 puja date and time.
(Photo: iStock)
The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year in India. Chaitra Navratri 2022 is celebrated in the month of April.
Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that is observed with immense joy and enthusiasm. This festival is celebrated for a period of nine days.
During Chaitra Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This festival is significant for the Hindu devotees as it marks the victory of good over evil.
Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri brings happiness to the lives of people. Hindu devotees eagerly wait to celebrate this festival during the spring season.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 is knocking at our doors. It is important to take note of the dates and rituals before the festival begins.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 is starting on 2 April 2022 and will end on 11 April 2022. The festival will go on for nine days and the Hindu devotees should remember the dates for this year.
The auspicious puja time for Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin on 6:22 am and end on 8:31 am, on 2 April 2022.
The total duration of the puja that will mark the beginning of the nine days festival is two hours and nine minutes.
Chaitra Navratri puja brings prosperity and wealth to the homes. Hindu devotees religiously celebrate this festival as Ma Durga blesses the families.
There are certain rules that people need to follow while fasting. They also need to perform meditations and chant mantras dedicated to each form of Maa Durga.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)