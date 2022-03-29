Navratri 2022: 10 Foods You Can Enjoy While Fasting

Here are some dishes and foods you can eat on Navratri
(Photo: iStock)
The word Navratri means 'Nine nights' and this festival is celebrated for nine days in which the Hindus worship the Goddess Durga and observe fast. In this festival, the devotees worship the nine forms of Durga also known as 'Navdurga'.
Fasting is an essential part of the rituals of Navratri which is observed to please the deity and seek her blessings. People who fast in Navratri have to avoid certain foods while fasting like meat, eggs, salt, alcohol, etc. But that doesn't mean you cannot enjoy the food during the festivities.
Here is a list of 10 foods you can eat while observing the Navratri fast and these limited ingredients have more potential than you can imagine of.
Sabu Dana is also known as tapioca pearls and is an essential ingredient for the dishes prepared when Hindus fast during their festivals.
You can prepare the Sabu dana kheer by simply adding the soaked Sabu dana to the boiling milk along with some cardamom, saffron, and nuts of your choice. You can add sugar according to your taste and health preference.
Sabu Dana khichdi is another Vrat classic prepared during the Navratri fasts. Sabu Dana Khichdi is a great choice for people observing a fast because it is loaded with fiber and keeps you full for a long time.
You can prepare the dish by stir-frying the potatoes, peanuts, and soaked Sabu dana in Ghee, you can add rock salt and lemon for taste.
Kuttu Ki Puris are popular among the North Indians and thus hold a special place in their Vrat ka Khana. It keeps the person energetic in spite of them fasting for long hours and can be enjoyed with potato curry or chilled curd.
You can add cumin powder, rock salt and hot water for kneading the dough. Keep the dough smooth and non-sticky else it will be difficult to make Puris. You can deep fry the Puris in peanut oil.
Makhana can be a great choice for snacking in the evening when you observe a fast during Navratri. You can simply stir fry the Makhanas in a pan with a few tablespoons of Ghee and after the become crunchy, you can add some salt and pepper for taste.
It can be enjoyed as a healthy snack on regular days as well.
You can also use the Makhanas to prepare dishes for lunch or dinner. Makhana can be used to prepare curry or kheer.
Makhana Kheer can be a tasty dessert for the devotees. You can add the stir-fried makhanas and cashews to the boiling milk along with some nuts, sugar, cardamom, and grounded makhana and can enjoy it after dinner.
Aloo Kadhi is a simple yet delicious dish to be prepared during Navratri. It can be enjoyed with Kuttu Ki Puris to have a proper lunch and dinner.
You can add the boiled and slightly mashed potatoes to the already heated pan of oil with green chilis and sauteed tomato paste. Add some rock salt for taste and you can also use coriander leaves for garnishing.
Devotees do not consume rice while fasting. Therefore, you can use Sama Ke Chawal or Barnyard millets to prepare Vrat Pulao.
You can soak the barnyard millets for 30 minutes before cooking. Heat some ghee in a pan, add garam masala, chilies, and cumin for taste, stir fry the ingredients along with some grounded peanuts. Then add the soaked millets and water. You can also add dry fruits over the cooked dish for better taste.
Shakarkandi Chaat is a fat-free, sweet, tangy dish that can be enjoyed guilt-free during the Navratri fast. You can add lemon juice, pepper powder, dried mango powder to boiled and cut sweet potatoes to prepare the Chaat.
It will hardly take 15 minutes to prepare the entire dish.
Sookhi Arbi can Sabzi can be eaten with Kuttu Ki Puris for dinner or lunch. It is a gluten-free and guilt-free dish prepared during Navratri, Mahashivratri, and Ekadashi.
You can prepare the dish by stir-frying the boiled Arbi with red chili powder, carom seeds, and green chili. You can add lemon juice and coriander leaves after it is cooked.
Banana Walnut Smoothie is another healthy dish that can be prepared for a snack or break fast. You simply need to add yogurt, bananas, honey, and walnuts in a mixer. You can enjoy the chilled drink in the evening or in the morning as a part of breakfast.
