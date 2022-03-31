Chaitra Navratri 2022: Colours List and Festival Dates

Chaitra Navratri 2022 colours list and significance. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of April every year. Chaitra Navratri 2022 is starting on 2 April 2022.
It is important to note that the festival acquires its name from the name of the Hindu month.
Chaitra Navratri is celebrated by the Hindus for a period of nine days. The Hindus pray to the nine forms of Durga during this festival.
Each day of this festival is dedicated to worshipping the different forms of Durga.
People observe fasts and conduct pujas in their houses on Chaitra Navratri. This year the festival is starting on the first week of April.
Everybody should note that Chaitra Navratri 2022 is starting on 2 April 2022 and ending on 11 April 2022. It is important to take note of the puja dates and timings.
While we celebrate Chaitra Navratri this year, from 2 April 2022 to 11 April 2022, it is important to understand the significance of colour.
A specific colour is assigned to each day during Chaitra Navratri 2022. One should take note of all the colours before the festival commences.
Each colour has its own value and significance. This is the reason why each of the nine days during Chaitra Navratri 2022 has a different colour.
Here is the colours list for Chaitra Navratri 2022 that everybody should know before the festival commences:
2 April 2022: Ghatasthapna/ Pratipada - Red
3 April 2022: Dwitiya - Royal Blue
4 April 2022: Tritiya - Yellow
5 April 2022: Chaturthi - Green
6 April 2022: Panchami - Grey
7 April 2022: Sashthi - Orange
8 April 2022: Saptami - White
9 April 2022: Ashtami - Pink
10 April 2022: Navami - Sky Blue
