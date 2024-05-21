Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, Time, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

Buddha Purnima 2024: The most important festival of the Buddhist community across the world is Buddha Purnima. The festival is celebrated to mark the life, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This festival falls on the first full moon day of Vaisakha, which is between April and May in the Gregorian calendar.

Buddha Purnima will be observed on Thursday, 23 May. Followers of Gautama Buddha celebrate the event with great enthusiasm. Everyone should observe the event on the scheduled date.