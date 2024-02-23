Magha Purnima 2024 Date And Time: Puja Rituals And Significance Of Full Moon Day

The full moon day occurring in the month of Magha is known as Magha Purnima. There are several religious beliefs attached to this auspicious day. One of them is the holy bath. Every day has a special meaning during this month for charity work. Magha Purnima is also known as Maghi Purnima, which is the last and the most important day in the month of Magha. On the auspicious day of Magha Purnima, observing the Satyanarayan Vrat, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, taking a holy bath in the Ganga river, and engaging in acts of charity are recommended.
In addition, feeding Brahmins and cows is considered meritorious. Let's know about the date, timings, rituals, and significance of the day.
Magha Purnima 2024 Date and Time
Date - February 24
Purnima Tithi begins - 03:33 PM on Friday, February 23
Purnima Tithi ends - 05:59 PM on Saturday, February 24
Magha Purnima 2024 Rituals
The rituals performed during Magha Purnima start with the holy bath. People offer alms and perform Homa at Prayag. Prayag is the confluence point of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Magha Purnima. During this month, devotees wake up early in the morning throughout the month and take a holy dip in the river Ganga or Yamuna. The bathing rituals start at Paush Purnima and end at Magha Purnima. All the charity works done get fructified during this time. It is offered to poor and needy people.
Magha Purnima 2024 Significance
The day plays a significant role in making donations and offering food to the poor. Donations are made for the poor who lack food and clothing. The food includes ghee, fruits, and jaggery. Magha Purnima ends the one-month austerity camp of the Kalp Wasi pilgrims. According to Hindu texts, it is believed that devotees can achieve salvation just by touching the sacred Ganga water on this auspicious day. In addition to its religious significance, Magha Purnima is also significant in the field of astrology.
