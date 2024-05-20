World Meditation Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Meditation Day 2024: World Meditation Day is observed on 21 May every year. The day is dedicated to promoting meditation and its benefits to people all over the world. This day provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of meditation as a way to de-stress, improve one's mental and physical well-being, and connect with others.

The day is dedicated to meditation and its importance in maintaining peace, clarity, and resilience. World Meditation Day is a way to take care of our mental and emotional well-being. It is a simple practice that can be beneficial for everyone. By spending time in meditation, we can connect with our inner selves, enhance our awareness, and control our emotions. Let's have a look at the theme, history, significance and activities of World Meditation Day 2024.