International Tea Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

International Tea Day 2024: The world celebrates International Tea Day on 21 May. The day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions of the tea industry and promoting fair trade and investment in the sector. This year, the event is set to be observed on Tuesday.

International Tea Day involves paying homage to tea and those who work in the tea industry. The best way to celebrate this day is by helping to raise awareness regarding the working conditions of people in the tea industry. This day is important and everyone should participate in the activities.