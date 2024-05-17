World IBD Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

People can celebrate World IBD Day 2024 by participating in following activities.

Online events and workshops: Participate in online World IBD Day events and workshops to get a detailed information about this digestive disease. You can also start an online campaign by using #WorldIBDDay2024 and #IBDhasnoborders to spread awareness.

Wear Purple Ribbon: On World IBD Day 2024, you can wear a purple ribbon throughout the day to show your participation. You can also suggest your friends and family members to do the same.

Attend Webinars: If you want to increase your knowledge about IBD, the best way is to attend webinars. On the occasion of World IBD Day, may patient organizations, healthcare professionals, and patient advocates organize webinars to spread awareness.

Make Donations: If you want to celebrate World IBD Day, one of the best ways is to make donations to NGOs and community organizations. This way, you can help them in research, patient care, or general expenses. Encourage your friends and family to make donations also.

