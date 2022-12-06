BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Inspiring and Famous Quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar

The death anniversary of BR Ambedkar is observed on 6 December in India. In 2022, BR Ambedkar's death anniversary will be observed on Tuesday. The man who is popularly known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution" was born on 14 April 1891. BR Ambedkar is also fondly known as Babasaheb. He fought for the social and economic empowerment of the Dalit society in India. He eradicated untouchability and promoted gender equality in society. BR Ambedkar fought for justice.

He was among the seven members of the drafting committee who framed a draft of the Constitution of India during independence. People of India are observing BR Ambedkar's death anniversary today. It is important to remember his teachings and sayings on this day. He was a man who fought for the people and made their lives better.