BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Inspiring and Famous Quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar

The death anniversary of BR Ambedkar is observed on 6 December in India. In 2022, BR Ambedkar's death anniversary will be observed on Tuesday. The man who is popularly known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution" was born on 14 April 1891. BR Ambedkar is also fondly known as Babasaheb. He fought for the social and economic empowerment of the Dalit society in India. He eradicated untouchability and promoted gender equality in society. BR Ambedkar fought for justice.
He was among the seven members of the drafting committee who framed a draft of the Constitution of India during independence. People of India are observing BR Ambedkar's death anniversary today. It is important to remember his teachings and sayings on this day. He was a man who fought for the people and made their lives better.
"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."
"Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence."
"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society."
"Every man must have a philosophy of life, for everyone must have a standard by which to measure his conduct. And philosophy is nothing but a standard by which to measure."
"The outcast is a by-product of the caste system. There will be outcasts as long as there are castes. Nothing can emancipate the outcast except the destruction of the caste system."
"Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle."
