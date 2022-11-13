New Book Explores Lives of Forgotten Heroes Who Fought To Uphold Their Culture

(The following is an excerpt from historian and political analyst Vikram Sampath's Bravehearts of Bharat: Vignettes from Indian History, published with permission from Penguin Random House India. The sub-headings are not a part of the original text, and have been added by The Quint.)

Before being formally anointed as the Barphukan, the king wanted to test the man whom he had anyway watched closely in a long time. Lachit was asked to present himself in the royal court before the monarch, and as he knelt before him, in a preplanned and staged move, an attendant rushed from behind and snatched away Lachit’s headgear.

This was, and still is, considered as a grave affront to a man’s dignity and self-respect, in Assamese traditions. The king wanted to check Lachit’s sense of self-worth and his reflexes.