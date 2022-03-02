Babasaheb, The Musical: Mainstreaming Ambedkar as a Secular-Nationalist Icon

For a long, Ambedkar has been belittled as the regional leader of Mahar caste or as the communitarian symbol of Dalit protests in Maharashtra. His substantive contributions in strengthening various struggles for social and economic justice, for advocating women’s rights, for the reorganisation of linguistic states and of course as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution had found few takers in the mainstream national politics.

In the post-1990 politics of north India, Ambedkar became a household name with the forceful arrival of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). It established Ambedkar as the prominent national figure in its campaign and built the party’s image around his personality and ideas.

Soon, several powerful political mobilisations, especially in Tamil Nadu (the Dalit Panthers Party), Bihar (the Lok Janshakti Party), Karnataka (Dalit Sangharsh Samiti) and Maharashtra (the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) emerged and established Ambedkar as a popular political icon in their respective states. In many other states, a nascent but impressive civil society activism by Dalits further heralded Ambedkar to raise their issues.

When the BSP gained full political power in Uttar Pradesh (2007-12), it constructed marvellous monumental sites (the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida and Ambedkar Memorial Park in Lucknow) dedicated to the Dalit-Bahujan icons and cultural histories.