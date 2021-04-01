Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April to Be a Public Holiday From This Year

The Centre, on Thursday, 1 April, declared Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a notification that from this year, 14 April will be a public holiday for all central government offices, including industrial establishments, reported The Financial Express. All the ministries have been notified of this decision via a memorandum, added the report.