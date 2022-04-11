Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2022: Quotes

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was born on 11 April 1827. He is considered one of the most significant thinkers, philosophers, and writers of India.

He was the one to open the first women's education school and works towards the upliftment of women in society.

He was against the caste system and discrimination among the people. The caste system was widely spread during those times and that is why he found the Prarthna Samaj.

He taught his wife Jyotirao Govindrao and then started teaching others, his wife was the first female teacher in India.

In 1888, he was honored with the title of Mahatma and he died on 12 November 1890 in Pune.