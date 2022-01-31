Dalit PG Student Files FIR Against 17 Students, 2 Wardens for Ragging, Casteism

A 24-year-old student at GS Medical College, in Mumbai’s largest government-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, has filed an FIR against 17 students and two hostel wardens for harassment by ragging and casteist slurs, on 14 January, 2022.

Despite the FIR, no action has been taken by the police or the college till now.

The Jati Ant Sangharsh Samiti and Dalit Panther Suvarna Mahotsav Samiti organised a silent movement in front of KEM Hospital, demanding action from the college in the case.