Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree Read Chandamama, Is Inspired by Mahabharata

"This is not just about me, the individual. I represent a language and culture and this recognition brings into larger purview the entire world of Hindi literature in particular and Indian literature as a whole," said Geetanjali Shree, who on Thursday, 26 May, became the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize.

The International Booker Prize is awarded to a work of fiction from around the world that has been translated into English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. The sister award, the Booker Prize, is given to a novel written in English – the 2022 winner for which will be announced on 17 October.

Shree's Ret Samadhi, translated from Hindi into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell, is the first novel in an Indian language to receive the award.