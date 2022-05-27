Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' Is 1st Hindi Novel To Win Int’l Booker Prize

Delhi-based author Geetanjali Shree on Thursday, 26 May, became the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize.

Her novel Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell, is the first Hindi-language book to be shortlisted for the prestigious award.

In her acceptance speech, Shree said that she "never dreamt of the Booker and I never thought I could."