Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' Is 1st Hindi Novel To Win Int’l Booker Prize

Delhi-based author Geetanjali Shree on Thursday, 26 May, became the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/The Booker Prizes)
Her novel Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell, is the first Hindi-language book to be shortlisted for the prestigious award.
In her acceptance speech, Shree said that she "never dreamt of the Booker and I never thought I could."
The shortlist for the prize included 6 books, each translated from a different language and originating from a different country, with three continents represented on the list. The Tomb of Sand has won £50,000, which will be split evenly between the author and translator.
Set in northern India, Tomb of Sand chronicles the journey of an 80-year-old woman, who after her husband’s death, slips into depression. During the course of the novel, the woman decides to visit Pakistan to confront the past that she left behind during the Partition.
Shree, in her award acceptance speech, said, "I never dreamt of the Booker and I never thought I could. What a huge recognition. I am amazed, delighted, honoured, and humbled. I want to start by thanking the Booker foundation and Booker jury for choosing this book. There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it."
Speaking about the book, Shree said, "Ret-Samadhi Tomb of Sand is the eulogy for the world we inhabit, a laughing eulogy that retains hope in the face of impending doom. The Booker will surely take it to many more people than it would have done otherwise."
