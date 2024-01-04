Acne Causes: 10 Habits That Cause Acne

1. Touching your face

Frequently Touching your face throughout the day will cause to irritate and inflame your skin. You could be transferring unwanted bacteria to your skin unless you’ve washed your hands thoroughly.

2. Picking or popping pimples

Popping pimples further aggravates a breakout or even causes scarring. If you have a pimple that needs to be taken care of, use a topical product like a serum or an acne patch.

3. Using harsh products

Acne can also be the result of using too many chemical or physical exfoliants. Even though these products are touted as acne-clearing using them too much or too often can strip the skin of its natural protective barrier and cause it to overproduce sebum, which further leads to a major breakout.

4. Wearing heavy makeup

Skin needs to breathe, and heavy makeup prevents it from doing that. If you have acne you need to opt for lighter products, you can apply a water-based tinted moisturizer instead of foundation, so your pores can get some air. In addition, avoid makeup that contains alcohol or oil as they clog pores, leading to more breakouts.

5. Not washing your face before and after exercise

Exercise is great for appearance and overall health, but it can make acne worse if you don't wash your face often enough. Removing makeup before a workout is essential, as it allows your skin to sweat out toxins without clogging your pores. Make sure to wash your face with a gentle cleanser after your workout and use a light toner or moisturizer to follow.