Acne Causes: 10 Habits That Cause Acne

Acne causing habits list
(Image:iStock)
Adult acne is a problem that many people struggle with, and it is not just something that happens only when you are young. As you get older, your skin goes through a lot of changes, and these changes alone lead to acne. The good news is that there have been major advances in medical aesthetic science that help clear up acne for good.
If your skin regularly breaks out with acne or even if it’s a single pimple at a time it is worth investigating. Breakouts usually have a traceable source, but it is these patterned ones that are the easiest to diagnose. They are often linked to a habit (or a lack thereof), and a simple fix often nips those nose volcanoes in the bud. Acne is not always hormonal or genetic. Sometimes, breakouts are a result of our lifestyle and daily habits. Once we know what is causing our pores to clog, then we can take the proper measures to prevent acne breakouts.
1. Touching your face
Frequently Touching your face throughout the day will cause to irritate and inflame your skin. You could be transferring unwanted bacteria to your skin unless you’ve washed your hands thoroughly.
2. Picking or popping pimples
Popping pimples further aggravates a breakout or even causes scarring. If you have a pimple that needs to be taken care of, use a topical product like a serum or an acne patch.
3. Using harsh products
Acne can also be the result of using too many chemical or physical exfoliants. Even though these products are touted as acne-clearing using them too much or too often can strip the skin of its natural protective barrier and cause it to overproduce sebum, which further leads to a major breakout.
4. Wearing heavy makeup
Skin needs to breathe, and heavy makeup prevents it from doing that. If you have acne you need to opt for lighter products, you can apply a water-based tinted moisturizer instead of foundation, so your pores can get some air. In addition, avoid makeup that contains alcohol or oil as they clog pores, leading to more breakouts.
5. Not washing your face before and after exercise
Exercise is great for appearance and overall health, but it can make acne worse if you don't wash your face often enough. Removing makeup before a workout is essential, as it allows your skin to sweat out toxins without clogging your pores. Make sure to wash your face with a gentle cleanser after your workout and use a light toner or moisturizer to follow.
6. Not drinking enough water
Drink lots of water every day at least drink half of your weight in ounces per day. This will help flush out toxins from your body while hydrating it at the same time. It will further help reduce inflammation in general which causes acne breakouts.
7. Eating a bad diet
Consuming too much-processed foods, sugar, caffeine, and dairy products all cause breakouts. Instead, eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. These foods help prevent adult acne because they contain antioxidants that protect against damage caused by free radicals (which can lead to cell damage).
8. Not using the right skin care products
A simple skincare routine is great, but don't skip those products that are proven to help clear your skin. Chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid in gentle concentrations help clear up acne and prevent breakouts from reforming. In addition, avoid anything that irritates your skin or causes buildup. Keep your skin moisturized, as dry skin tends to overproduce the sebum that results in clogged pores and acne.
9. Not getting enough sleep
Sleep is very essential to keep your skin healthy and clear. While you’re sleeping, your body works to restore and repair the skin from the inside out, including producing essential collagen and elastin for a radiant complexion. So don’t skimp, and try to get eight hours a night.
10. Not going to the dermatologist
In some cases, acne is a sign of a more serious underlying issue that needs to be addressed by a medical professional. Severe acne also benefit from pharmaceutical intervention or from prescription-only topicals such as retinol. Book an appointment with your dermatologist to get personalized, professional advice.
