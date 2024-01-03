7 Plant Care Tips In Winter Season

1. Move to light- The most simple way to protect indoor plants is to move them closer to windows that receive good sunlight during the day or you can even place them in direct sunlight in the balconies. At night, you can reposition them away from the cold open spaces.

2. Humidity control- Ensure that the indoor plants receive adequate humidity. You can use a water tray or room humidifier to prevent dry air from causing problems. The easiest method to create a microclimate for the indoor plants is by placing them in a tray of water on top of some rocks without letting the bottom of the pots touch the water level. Do not cover the drainage holes.

3. Reduce watering- During winters, water indoor plants less frequently. Since overwatering leads to root rot, which is more likely to occur in cold, damp conditions. To check whether the soil is dry to the touch you can stick your finger in the top 1 inch of soil. If it is dry, water gently with a slow mist.

4. Mulching- You can apply a layer of mulch around the base of your outdoor plants. Mulch acts as insulation and further protects the roots from extreme temperature fluctuations. Tree bark, hay, or even recyclable corrugated boxes can be used as mulch.

5. Covering- You can also cover sensitive outdoor plants with a row cover or burlap to keep them warm on extremely cold nights. You can ensure keeping your plants warm through the cold night by providing a barrier. This also helps keep pests at bay.

6. Grouping- Another method to keep your outdoor potted plants protected during the cold season is to keep them together. Cluster potted plants together in your garden as this particular arrangement provides mutual warmth and protection against the cold.

7. Water management- During winter you need to be mindful of watering. You should water your plants in the morning so that the soil has a chance to absorb moisture before nightfall, preventing the roots from freezing. Plants also require relatively less watering during the cold months. In general, it is advisable to cut back on the watering frequency during the winter season