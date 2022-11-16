5 DIY Hair Masks For Dry Hair

Hair mask to tackle dry hair concerns
We are back with our list of DIY hair masks that are super easy and quick to prepare and you do not need any fancy products or chemicals to prepare them. You will need your day-to-day kitchen ingredients and get a miraculous change in the hair concern you want to tackle.
Today, we have the recipes for the DIY hair masks that will help hydrate the dry locks. Dry hair is a common hair concern in the winter and only hair oil cannot help hydrate the hair. Thus, we have a list of five hair masks that will moisturize the hair and make it look shinier and healthier.
The ingredients required for this mask include 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 whole egg, and 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. You will have to whisk the egg till it becomes frothy and add apple cider vinegar and honey to the whisked egg. You can leave the hair mask for 40 minutes and then wash it off with mild shampoo.
Egg yolk acts as a natural hair conditioner due to the presence of fats, proteins, and nutrients thus providing intense hydration to dry strands. The hair mask helps strengthen the hair and honey is a natural humectant that helps seal moisture thus promoting healthy hair growth. Apple cider vinegar helps balance the pH level and acts as a natural cleanser.
For this hair mask, you will need one ripe banana and one tablespoon of olive oil. You need to mash the banana to form a paste and add olive oil to make a thick creamy paste. Apply the mixture to the hair and leave it for 20 minutes. Lukewarm water will help remove the mask easily.
Olive oil acts as a natural emollient due to its high content of oleic acid, palmitic acid, and squalene. The mask will promote smooth, shiny hair. Bananas in the hair mask will provide deep conditioning, hydrating and moisturizing effects thus nourishing the dried and dull strands.
You will need only two ingredients to prepare the hair mask- one cup of coconut milk with two tablespoons of olive oil. You can mix all the ingredients together to form a paste then apply the mixture carefully to your hair by dividing them into small sections. You can apply the mask on your scalp as well. Wash the hair with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.
Coconut milk acts as the hydrating agent in the hair mask and the several nutrients in the milk help tackle dry and damaged hair. The mask acts as a conditioner and helps detangle the hair promoting silky, soft tresses.
You need to mix one teaspoon of aloe vera gel with one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of olive oil. You can combine all the ingredients together to form a thick paste and the mask can be applied on both hair and mask without any side effects. Use lukewarm water to wash off the mask.
Aloe vera helps moisturize the hair and scalp thus providing intense hydration to dry and rough hair. The hair mask will help achieve soft and shiny hair.
This hair mask needs only one ingredient which is flaxseed. You will need one-fourth cup of flaxseed and around two cups of water and honey to bind the mask together so that it can stay on the hair. You can boil the flaxseed in water until it turns into a gel-like consistency. Then add a little honey, strain the mixture and let it cool down. You can leave the hair mask in for 30 minutes in your hair.
Flax seeds contain high content of omega-3 fatty acids that will make a natural conditioner and it will help tackle the fizziness and dryness of the hair. Flax seeds have also proved to promote hair growth and thickness.
