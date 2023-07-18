Acne Scars: Home remedies to Get Rid of Acne Spots

Acne is a skin problem that attacks the appearance and self-confidence of a person. Everyone likes bright, smooth, good-looking skin but acne can damage the skin's surface affecting the appearance of a person.

According to Healthline, acne scars occur when the skin does not make enough fibroblasts in the healing process. These cells play an essential role in wound healing and collagen production. According to MedicalNewstoday, the common types of acne scars include:

Icepick scars are small scars that look like pinpricks.

Boxcar scars are larger indentations with clear edges.

Rolling scars have unclear edges and skin has a rolling or undulating appearance.

There are various over-the-counter medicines and cosmetic surgeries that can help reduce acne scars but they may also have certain side effects thus below are a few home remedies to reduce or get rid of acne scars at home.