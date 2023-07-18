Acne Scars: Home remedies to Get Rid of Acne Spots

Acne is a skin problem that attacks the appearance and self-confidence of a person. Everyone likes bright, smooth, good-looking skin but acne can damage the skin's surface affecting the appearance of a person.
According to Healthline, acne scars occur when the skin does not make enough fibroblasts in the healing process. These cells play an essential role in wound healing and collagen production. According to MedicalNewstoday, the common types of acne scars include:
Icepick scars are small scars that look like pinpricks.
Boxcar scars are larger indentations with clear edges.
Rolling scars have unclear edges and skin has a rolling or undulating appearance.
There are various over-the-counter medicines and cosmetic surgeries that can help reduce acne scars but they may also have certain side effects thus below are a few home remedies to reduce or get rid of acne scars at home.
Nutmeg has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. You can use nutmeg to make a paste with milk or water and apply it to acne scars. You can also mix nutmeg, and cinnamon powder, and mix it with honey to form a paste and apply it on your face Let it sit for some time, and then rinse it off with cold water. It will help manage acne and reduce acne scars.
Rosehip is rich in vitamin C thus it will help in dealing with acne scars. Rosehip seed oil is a compound used in cosmetics to reduce skin scarring. It contains a high level of essential fatty and unsaturated fatty acids that penetrate the skin and deal with acne scars. You can apply the rosehip seed oil directly on the scar marks.
Honey is used for numerous medicinal purposes like burns, wounds, and herpes. Research proves that honey speeds up wound healing and reduces the risk of scarring. You can apply honey directly to help with wound clearing and wound cleansing. It works due to its antibacterial properties that help fight infections and reduce the appearance of acne scars.
Aloe vera works in a similar way to honey in the healing process. Research proves that applying aloe vera directly to wounds reduces inflammation and scar tissue size. You can buy aloe vera gels at drugstores or grow a plant at home. Cut into the leaves and apply the sticky gel directly to the skin.